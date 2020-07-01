Interactive Tech Platform Topeka Allows Artists Such as Jason Isbell to Connect Face-to-Face with Fans During Live Streams

Home News Aaron Grech July 1st, 2020 - 9:12 PM

Tech platform Topeka has teamed up with the CAYAMO Cruise community, owned by Sixth Man to bring a new live stream concert experience called “The New Front Row.” This new experience will be used for an upcoming Jason Isbell, which will take place on July 7 in Nashville and will be broadcasted to a larger audience on July 23.

Fans will be able to interact with Isbell face-to-face, while Isbell hosts a 75-minute show, soon followed by a Q & A fronted by the Birmingham Mountain Radio DJ Scott Register, who will choose 15 specific audience questions submitted by the live stream’s viewers.

There will be 150 members of the cruise community, who will have access to the first exclusive live performance utilizing this platform. Tickets for the event will be $100 per device it is broadcasted on, while a recording of this performance will be available for fans during July 23 for $25.

“The front row has always been the primary source of energy for the artist when performing,” Topeka founder Andy Levine stated in a press release. “This new offering will allow the artist to see 150 people in their homes enjoying the performance in real time. CAYAMO is an amazing listening community and we are honored to partner with Sixthman to bring this to them first.”

The performer released his most recent studio album Reunions, was released a month ago. He performed at the “John Henry’s Friends” benefit concert hosted by Steve Earle and City Winery, which also held performances by Amanda Shires, Josh Ritter and the Mastersons.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz