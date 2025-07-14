Jens Lekman Announces New Album Songs For Other People’s Weddings For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Candy From A Stranger”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 6:06 PM

Today, Jens Lekman has announced his new LP, Songs For Other People’s Weddings, will be released on September 12. The project was inspired by the beloved Swedish artist‘s own surprising side career as a wedding singer, which came about by chance after fans took his 2004 song ,”If You Ever Need a Stranger (To Sing at Your Wedding)” literally and invited him to perform at their nuptials.

Also, the artist has shared the his new single, “Candy From A Stranger,” which is an early preview of the album’s evocative and heartfelt storytelling. As for the music video, it was edited by Rena Johnson and each scene tells a story about a charming window into this part of Lekman’s life by collaging together clips from various weddings he has performed at.

Songs For Other People’s Weddings is a work of fiction about J, an unlucky-in-love musician who moonlights as a wedding singer. J gathers with couples before their big day to learn more about the intimate, strange things that brought them together, in order to write an original song to perform for them at their wedding.

But despite J’s penchant for finding the perfect words for others, he can’t seem to do the same for his own love with his girlfriend, V. “‘Candy From a Stranger” “is the point in the story where the lovers meet for the first time or do they? said Lekman. Narratively, Songs For Other People’s Weddings follows J and V’s relationship by changing musically as the couple navigates the ups and downs of love with each new wedding providing its own sonic background. An orchestral and romantic collection, the album traverses through pastoral strings, dreamy pop, soft jazzy saxophone and sad house beats.

Songs For Other People’s Weddings Track List

1. The First Lovesong

2. A Tuxedo Sewn For Two

3. Candy From a Stranger

4. Two Little Pigs

5. Speak To Me In Music

6. With You I Can Hear My Own Voice

7. I Want To Want You Again

8. GOT-JFK

9. Wedding In Brooklyn

10. For Skye

11. Increasingly Obsolete

12. On a Pier, On the Hudson

13. Wedding In Leipzig

14. LEJ-GOT

15. You Have One New Message

16. Just For One Moment

17. The Last Lovesong