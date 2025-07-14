Field Music Explain Decision Behind Playing Shows As Doors Tribute Band: “Making A Living From Our Own Music Has Become Increasingly Difficult”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 1:56 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in May, Field Music performed their first show as a Doors tribute band and after some backlash from fans, the British art-rock duo has shared a statement about what inspired the new project called the Fire Doors. Responding to a Facebook commenter asking why they would start a Doors tribute band, Field Music said: “Given how difficult (bordering on impossible) it is now to make any money from releasing or performing our own music, we thought that maybe as a side-hustle we could use our skills to actually earn a few quid doing something that we’d enjoy.”

The band adds: “And it keeps us in good shape, performing-wise. It doesn’t mean we’ll stop making our own music. It’s either this or get a 9-to-5, which would leave us a lot less time to create. Unconfident? Unconfident in the commercial prospects for a 20yo band – yep! Unconfident in our ability to create interesting music. Not for a second.”

Shortly after, Field Music posted a full statement by saying:“Making a living from making our own music has become increasingly difficult,” David Brewis (Jim Morrison) offered as one reason. He also explained that, due to their disinterest in popularity, they’ve “quietly passed into contemporary irrelevance” especially in the streaming era.