Field Music Announces FIELDMUSICAST Podcast and Shares New Slide-Projector-Based Video for “Not When You’re In Love”

Field Music’s Peter and David Brewls have released a music for their song “Not When You’re In Love,” a single from their upcoming album Flat White Moon that is set to drop on April 23. The group also announced the launch of their podcast, the FIELDMUSICAST.

“Not When You’re In Love” tells a story of various ideas of love. The video for the track, according to a recent press release “guides us through slide-projected scenes, questioning the ideas and semantics of ‘love’ as well the reliability of his [the narrator] own memory.”

As a part of announcing their forthcoming album, Field Music also shared plans of hosting a livestream show to commemorate the release of their album. The livestream will take place April 29 at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, UK. Tickets for the event are available here.

The video’s visuals follow the lyrics of the song with a slideshow of photos that align with the lyrics. The narrator sings the words of the song as the character in the video views the images.

Check out the video below.

The song overall has a steady and continuous beat with echoing background vocals. The feel of the song is melodious and catchy; something listeners and viewers can enjoy.

Aside from the release of the video and song, the group has also launched their podcast, FIELDMUSICAST. The first batch of episodes of the podcast will feature Peter and David referencing songs from their album to discuss the music that inspired them to create the tracks.

“In Episode 1 the brothers focus on album opener, “Orion From the Street” and discuss favorite Minnesotans, their relationship with hip-hop(a surprisingly prominent influence on the album), Bob Dylan impressions and recording at quadruple speed,” the duo shares in the press release about the direction the podcast takes in the first episode.

The podcast is available on a number of streaming sites, which fans who are interested can check out here.

In February, Field Music first shared the drop date of their album and followed the announcement by sharing the first single from the project titled “No Pressure.” The song was also released with an accompanying music.

Last year, the duo was also included in the lineup of Timber Festival at National Forest in the United Kingdom. The festival is set for July 2 to July 4 of this year.