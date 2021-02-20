Field Music Announce New Album Flat White Moon For April 2021 Release, Shares New Song “No Pressure”

Home News Kyle Cravens February 20th, 2021 - 9:18 PM

English rock outfit Field Music announced their eighth full length studio album Flat White Moon and shared the albums first single, “No Pressure.” The album will release on April 23 and is available to pre order now, right here.

“No Pressure” released alongside a jaunty music video that emphatically spoofs instructional musical videos on YouTube. The song grows grander and reaches further as more and more instruments congregate together to generate a jovial, playful romp. The song’s zenith is catchy and groovy but the self-aware candor in the video makes it all seem loose and improvisational.

The song isn’t concerned with being pedantic or melodramatic, but there is certainly a thematic undercurrent that bandleader David Brewis explained in a press release, “It feels like we’re in a new political paradigm where no one takes responsibility for anything and, even worse, they don’t seem to feel any shame or remorse about it. The song is like a mirror image of ‘Under Pressure’. But if that was about ‘people on the street,’ this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together.”

As part of the announcement, Field Music shared plans for a live stream show to celebrate the release of the LP that will take place at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on April 29. Tickets are available for purchase here.

It was announced recently that Field Music would be joining the Timber Festival lineup in the United Kingdom.