Soulfly Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Eyehategod

May 31st, 2024

Metal band Soulfly has now announced their new U.S. tour “Superstition.” The tour will also feature many shows with New Orleans metal band, Eyehategod.

The band will be touring their 12th studio album “Totem” which was released this past summer. The band will continue to play with the same grunge and aggressive energy since their start in 1997.

Eyehategod will join Soulfly for certain appearances throughout the 15-day tour. Metal bands Mutilation Barbeque and Skinflint will be opening each night.

The band will be taking their gig to Europe and the U.K. this summer beginning July 27. The U.S. tour will start in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Oct. 19 and continue until Nov. 9 ending in Temple, Arizona. Tickets can be purchased here.

SOULFLY’s ‘Superstition U.S. Tour’

10/19/2024 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/21/2024 Wichita, KS @ Wave

10/22/2024 Dallas, TX @ Trees*

10/23/2024 Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live*

10/24/2024 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live*

10/25/2024 Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall*

10/26/2024 Ft. Meyers, FL @ The Ranch*

10/28- 11/01/2024 Headbanger’s Boat Cruise *

11/02/2024 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room*

11/03/2024 Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits*

11/04/2024 Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen*

11/05/2024 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown*

11/06/2024 San Antonio @ Rock Box*

11/07/2024 Lubbock, TX @ Jakes Sports Cafe

11/08/2024 El Paso, TX @ Lubbock Palace

11/09/2024 Temple, AZ @ Marquee Theater

* – w. EYEHATEGOD