Juice Wrld and XXX Tentacion Release Post Humous Single “The Way”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 11th, 2025 - 11:14 PM

On July 11, 2025, a new post humous single has been released by Juice Wrld and XXX Tentacion. Juice Wrld passed away in December of 2019 and XXX Tentacion passed away in June of 2018. The single is being released in honor of Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition). The new release is an expanded reissue of the late artist’s third album. The song was released via Grade A Productions & Interscope Records. The expanded album is a 26-song deluxe LP which will come with previously unreleased cuts.

Listen to and watch “The Way.”

The song has sort of an R&B feel to it with the guitar that it starts off with. During the beginning with the guitar, XXX Tentacion begin and he sings over the guitar. When Juice Wrld begins his part of the song, he sings about losing his mind and not being aware of what is happening.

The new single has also been released with a new video. The video was directed by Steve Cannon, who has been a longtime photographer for Juice Wrld. The video is completely animated and shows both XXX Tentacion and Juice Wrld together. Both of the rappers are in space, near the sun and they realize that they are not alone. Together, the rappers help each other find peace and safety. The rappers, while in space, overcome obstacles together, like avoiding asteroids that may be coming their way.