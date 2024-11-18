Juice WRLD’s Final Posthumous Album The Party Never Ends To See Release Soon

Home News Lauren Rettig November 18th, 2024 - 5:17 PM

On Saturday, November 16, at ComplexCon Las Vegas 2024, it was announced that Juice WRLD’s previously rumored posthumous album The Party Never Ends is coming soon via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. The news broke during an exclusive listening party which included official Juice WRLD DJ Mike P and follows the massive release of its lead single “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” featuring Nicki Minaj. The album announcement and single release also follow rare tracks “Both Ways” and “Cavalier” releases as part of the Pre-Party (Extended) EP in October.

Next week, the legacy of Juice WRLD is celebrated in Fortnite Battle Royale, Chapter 2 Remix with more to come later this month.

Details on the album release are not public yet, but the fourth annual (and final) Juice WRLD Day at Chicago’s United Center is slated for November 30, presented by Grade A Productions. The celebration of life will include an exclusive listening experience alongside special guest performances and other surprises. Tickets can be purchased here.