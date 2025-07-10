The Sword Announce Fall 2025 Warp Riders 15th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Katie Poon July 10th, 2025 - 2:23 AM

The Sword, the American heavy metal band from Austin, Texas, announced new tour dates for their Warp Riders 15th Anniversary tour, extending the highly anticipated tour to a new leg in the United States. The tour follows a pair of reunion shows from The Sword in April and a reunion set at the 2024 Levitation Festival after the band split in 2023.

“This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don’t miss out!” vocalist and guitarist JD Cronise said in a previous statement for the first leg of the tour.

The new tour dates span from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the end of September to Nashville, Tennessee, through the end of October, which expands the Warp Riders tour east in the U.S. for another month. The previous list of tour dates for the U.S. included shows from Phoenix, Arizona, on August 17, to Los Angeles, California, on August 30. Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Pink Fuzz will join the band for all dates as supporting acts.

The Sword will perform their 10-track album, Warp Riders, which blends metal, rock and sci-fi storytelling to create a “level of fantastical grandeur… on par with the bands who built the power metal subgenre,” according to the BBC. The Quietus revered the album as “brilliant” and Pitchfork dubbed the album a “Camaro-ready riff-rock”.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on The Sword’s Official website.

Newly announced Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour dates:

September 27 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

September 28 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

September 29 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

October 1 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge

October 3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

October 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

October 6 Chicago, IL House of Blues

October 7 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

October 8 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

October 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 11 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 14 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

October 15 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

October 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

October 18 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

October 22 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 23 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

October 24 Orlando, FL The Beacham

October 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl