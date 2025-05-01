The Sword Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot May 1st, 2025 - 6:28 PM

Following their highly anticipated reunion, Austin-based metal legends The Sword have announced a summer 2025 Western U.S. tour. The band will perform their 2010 concept album Warp Riders in full to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

“This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don’t miss out!” said frontman JD Cronise in a statement. Known for its blend of sci-fi storytelling and “Camaro-ready riff-rock,” Warp Riders has remained a fan favorite since its original release.

The tour kicks off August 17 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps up August 30 in Los Angeles, California. Supporting acts Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Pink Fuzz will join the band on all dates.

A limited-edition reissue of Warp Riders, remastered by J. Robbins and released for Record Store Day, sold out within hours. The “Sea of Pyres” vinyl variant featured a deluxe embossed mirror board jacket.

The Sword’s live return follows their reunion set at Levitation Festival and precedes a string of European festival appearances this June. Speaking with Revolver, Cronise described reuniting with his bandmates as “like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers.”

Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour Dates:

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

08/18 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

08/19 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

08/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

08/23 – Seattle, WA – Neumo’s

08/24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

08/25 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

08/27 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

08/28 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

08/29 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via TheSwordOfficial.com.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva