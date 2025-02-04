The Sword Announce Pair Of Texas Reunion Shows For April 2025

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 8:47 PM

Following their highly anticipated set at Levitation 2024, The Sword has announced two additional dates with more shows on the horizon. April 10, at the Granada Theater and April 11, at Paper Tiger. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

While talking about the band’s last show, JD Cronise said: “We know each other, we’re comfortable. It’s just kind of like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers. Levitation was a great show… it went really well.”

Kyle Shutt adds: “I can’t tell you what it means to see everyone’s positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever. It’s something we’ll never take for granted.”

Following their 2003 inception, The Sword quickly became one of the most revered names in heavy music. With a blend of crushing riffs, intricate storytelling, a sound that bridges classic metal and modern rock. The Sword have released six albums: Age of Winters (2006,) Gods of the Earth (2008,) Warp Riders (2010,) Apocryphon (2012,) High Country (2015) and Used Future (2018.)

The Sword Tour Dates

4/10 -Dallas, TX – Granda Theater

4/11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva