Soulwax Comments On The Lack Of Live Shows Throughout The Pandemic In New Track “Empty Dancefloor”

Home News Roy Lott December 10th, 2020 - 10:55 PM

Soulwax perform at HARD Festival in Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA on Saturday, 7 August 2010.

Soulwax has released their latest track “Empty Dancefloor.” The groovy tune pays homage to live shows, reminiscing on nights that we forgot but want to remember, attending music shows across at different venues with friends. It hears the saying “I can barely remember how it feels, we were idiots in love. Check out the song below.

<a href="https://soulwax.bandcamp.com/track/empty-dancefloor">Empty Dancefloor by Soulwax</a>

“Empty Dancefloor” is the first piece of new music since 2018’s Essential and was featured in Apple’s most recent commercial promoting Apple’s newly announced Airpod Max, Apple’s first set of over-the-ear headphones. While a new album has yet to be announced o teased about, the duo was scheduled to hit the road earlier this fall after rescheduling their dates from the beginning of the year., but has since been canceled still due to COVID 19 pandemic. No word on rescheduled tour dates.

Soulwax is comprised of brothers and producers David and Stephen Dewaele. Since forming in 1995, the duo has gone on to release five albums, with their first Grammy nomination being this year as well. They were up for Best Remixed Recording for their remix to Marie Davidson’s “Work It.” and have also focused on their other project 2manydjs. As 2manydjs, the group has gained a large following and has toured across the nation including festival sets.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson