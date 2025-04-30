Skunk Anansie Releases New Single “Animal” With Music Video

Home News Michelle Grisales April 30th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

British rock band Skunk Anansie released a new single titled “Animal,” offering a preview of their forthcoming album The Painful Truth, set to drop on Friday, May 23rd via FLG Records. The track delivers a mix of intensity and emotion which matches the atmosphere of their recently completed sold out UK and European tour.

The song’s chorus has instantly connected with audiences, turning live performances into communal singalongs. Its music video, captured live on tour by India Fleming and shaped by Shea McChrystal’s editing, mirrors the energy of the song through visuals and close-ups.

Frontwoman, Deborah Anne Dyer, also known as Skin expressed excitement over the release, “So delighted for this track to finally be released as it was a fan fave during the tour and went down a storm!”

This track’s release follows their release of “Lost and Found,” earlier this month which marked the start of their new era. Similar to “Animal,” the band released a music video, which was also shot by Fleming, to pair the song with and follows a similar style of close-ups.

In support of the release, the band will headline The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape Festival on May 16th and perform a special album release show the day their new album drops at Good Times at The Ridings in Chipping Sodbury.

Later this summer, they’ll also join The Smashing Pumpkins as special guests at high-profile UK outdoor shows, further cementing their legacy as one of the most influential names in British rock.