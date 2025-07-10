Dance Gavin Dance Share Unrelenting New Single & Video “Trap Door”

Home News Katie Poon July 10th, 2025 - 2:27 AM

Rock band Dance Gavin Dance released a new single and music video, “Trap Door”, on July 9. The single marked the third track released from the band’s upcoming album, Pantheon, which is set to release on September 12. The single also follows the recent release of another track on the album, titled “All The Way Down”, in May.

“Trap Door” begins with an explosive mix of vocals, guitar and drums, with an exciting rhythm. The song dips in and out of a calmer composition at several points before diving back into its high-energy counterparts. The accompanying music video for “Trap Door”, directed and edited by Matthue Cole and filmed by Cole, Haley Mewborn, and Gene Ramirez, shows colorful footage of the band performing live for an audience with an array of vibrant lighting.



Dance Gavin Dance vocalist and guitarist Andrew Wells described the song’s message about triumph and perseverance in the face of doubts from others.

“‘Trap Door’ is an unrelenting banger about sticking to your principles, persevering through hate, and achieving triumph over your enemies. Very much like climbing to the summit of the mountain when everyone told you that it couldn’t be done,” Wells said.

According to a recent press release, Dance Gavin Dance’s 13-track album Pantheon seeks to further the band on building their signature genre-defying sound with breakdowns, pop-infused melodies, and guest vocals from George Clinton on the song “Space Cow Initiation Ritual”.

“The intention of Pantheon was to build a certain tension, without a proper resolution,” Wells said. “The world is in chaos right now, so there is a lot of solemn commentary on where we’re all headed, songs about where we find ourselves in life right now, and the classic DGDS absurdism for light and relief amongst the darkness of it all.”

Wells continued to add how important the album was as a message of perseverance and gratitude.

“Being able to overcome everything that life hits you with, find your people – the people that you love, people that love you – and create art with them, whatever chaos the world has in store for you. It’s about getting through the hardest times, getting back to basics, and making something that you love,” Wells said.