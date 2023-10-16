Baroness Releases Deluxe Version Of “Stone”

Home News Kennedy Huston October 16th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

Photo Credit: Katie Risley

Heavy metal group Baroness have released an all new album titled STONE. What’s more is the album includes six live tracks from the group’s 2022 “Your Baroness” tour. Visit the link to hear their new album.

Formed in 2003, the self-produced work marks the group’s sixth studio album. Their current cover story notes, “their sixth full-length is a cathartic testament to both fearless self-reflection and the importance of strengthening bonds.”

Frontman John Baizley shares, “Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background,” after announcing that the group will perform at eight acoustic record store locations. He continues, “We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets of our favorite shops.”

The first performance of their eight-stop record store acoustic shows begins tonight at Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tickets are on sale now.

<a href="https://baroness.bandcamp.com/album/stone">STONE by Baroness</a>

Stone Track List:

Embers – 1:00 Last Word – 06:17 Beneath the Rose 05:34 Choir – 04:05 The Dirge – 01:18 Anodyne – 03:19 Shine – 06:31 Magnolia – 07:48 Under the Wheel 06:10 Bloom – 4:00 The Birthing (Live at Mohawk, Austin, TX – April 20, 2022) A Horse Called Golgotha (Live at Cobra Lounge, Chicago, IL – April 10, 2022) Eula (Live at Cobra Lounge, Chicago, IL – April 10, 2022) Green Theme (Live at State Room, Salt Lake City, UT – March 31, 2022) Desperation Burns (Live at Mohawk, Austin, TX – April 20, 2022) I’d Do Anything (Live at State Room, Salt Lake City, UT – March 31, 2022)

For an in depth look into their album visit the link.