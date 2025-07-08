Zac Farro Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “1”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2025 - 6:12 PM

Next week, Zac Farro will be releasing his solo album, Operator, which is his first album under his own name and after years working under the moniker Halfnoise, in addition to his work in Paramore. The album will be out on July 18, through Congrats Records, a label founded by Farro. Today, the artist gave us another taste of the album with “1,” an ode to the kinds of people who make a life whole, the weirdos and genuine originals.

While talking about the track, Farro said “1′ is a song about someone being completely and utterly unique. One of one, no carbon copy. When you’re truly yourself it inspires others to be more themselves.” As for the album, Operator explores timeless, but endlessly fascinating, questions: What goes on in those heads of ours? Why can the simplest interactions lead to a total freakout? Is someone else at the controls, a tiny person flicking a switch to “anxiety” every time we get a paragraph-long text?

Across the record, Farro interrogates anxieties, family issues and communication breakdowns in hope of working out, fundamentally, why we’re all like that. In Farro’s hands, what could have been all doom and gloom becomes a thoroughly celebratory affair: Operator is an odyssey of sumptuous ‘70s rock and light-touch psychedelia inspired by the classic records that has held Farro through hard times.