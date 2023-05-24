Paramore Performs Two This Is Why Tracks For The First Time

Home News Dita Dimone May 24th, 2023 - 7:37 PM

This is the first time, The celebrated alternative rock band Paramore performed two tracks from their latest album, This Is Why. Paramore began the North American leg of their tour behind their triumphant return production, This Is Why, on Tuesday in Charlotte.

Stereogum.com shared the news of the new tracks which were performed earlier in the week. The band performed at the Hangout festival, which took place over the weekend, and offered a sonic surprise to the delight of their fans. The band gave the first live performances of two songs from the album at the Spectrum Center. These songs were “Big Man, Little Dignity” and “Figure 8.” Fans uploaded numerous portions of both songs, and someone filmed the entire performance; therefore, you can watch and listen to all of that below.

Paramore is a 2004 American rock band from Franklin, Tennessee. Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro are the current members of the band. Williams and Farro are founder members of the band, while York, a high school acquaintance of the original lineup, joined in 2007. The band is signed to Fueled by Ramen, a subsidiary of Atlantic Records, both of which are owned by Warner Music Group. Williams was signed individually to Atlantic after being noticed as a teenager, and they were the only label that allowed her to continue in the band rather than go solo, but Atlantic insisted the rest of the band had to sign with Fueled by Ramen. She is also the only member to have appeared on all six of Paramore’s studio albums.

