Zac Farro of Paramore Releases New Song “My My” And Announces Solo Album Operator For July 2025 Release

Pop-punk band Paramore’s longtime drummer, Zac Farro, has recently decided to take a bold step in his career. He is releasing a solo album of entirely original music which is entirely divorced from his work with Paramore or any of the other bands he has been a part of over the years.

His forthcoming album Operator is led by the single “My My” and if this track is indicative of how the album will sound he is making quite a departure from the rock songs he’s long been known for. “My My” is an acoustic folk song, Farro’s vocals alongside carefully strummed light guitar and an almost tropical sounding drum rhythm leads to a song which is much dreamier and forlorn than any of Farro’s previous work. The track is closer to a Mac DeMarco song than a Paramore song. So much so, that at some points it almost feels like it’s edging into psychedelia.

In addition to being Farro’s first foray into a solo career the album is also going to be released on Congrats Records, a label founded and maintained by Farro himself. Farro seems to have done an excellent job making a name for himself as an independent figure within the music industry and now he is taking the next step as an independent artist. If you’re interested to see the fruits of Farro’s labor, Operator is set to release July 18th

