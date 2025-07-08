Heart Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2025 - 7:04 PM

Following a triumphant return to the stage with shows across North America in 2024 and an electrifying run through the first half of 2025, Heart is set to carry their momentum into the fall with a continuation of their acclaimed Royal Flush Tour. Praised by critics and embraced by longtime fans, the tour has proven that the band remains as a triumphant force of nature by delivering powerhouse performances that blend timeless hits with raw emotion, blistering musicianship and undeniable stage chemistry. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Ann Wilson said: “Heart personifies rock. Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years it has always remained up to the moment and true to its self. The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I’m very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It’s magic!”

Nancy Wilson adds: “This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go. Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!”

Royal Flush Tour Dates

11/12 – 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

11/18 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center #

11/21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live *

11/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

12/2 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena #

12/4 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center #

12/6 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

12/8 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

12/10 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena +

12/12 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre *

12/17 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater *

12/19 – Danville, VA – Caesars Virginia *

12/21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

^ with Todd Rundgren

* An Evening With Heart

# with Cheap Trick

+ Special Guest to Be Announced

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez