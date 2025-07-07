K.K. Downing Honors 50th Anniversary Of Rocka Rolla With New Cover Of “Never Satisfied”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 7th, 2025 - 12:21 AM

K.K. Downing, one of the founding members of Judas Priest and now leading his own band KK’s Priest, has released a new version of “Never Satisfied” to celebrate 50 years since Judas Priest’s first album Rocka Rolla. The song first came out in 1974 and was one of the early tracks Downing wrote with the band’s first singer, Al Atkins, before Rob Halford joined.

This new version keeps the heart of the song but gives it more punch. The guitars are louder, the drums hit harder, and Ripper Owens, who now sings with KK’s Priest, brings fresh power to the vocals. It still feels like the old song, but with a sharper and stronger sound.

“Never Satisfied” is all about wanting more and always chasing something bigger, something better. That feeling of never settling down is still just as true today. K.K. said he didn’t think too hard when recording this new take. He just plugged in his guitar and let it take him back to those early days when heavy metal was just starting out.

Fans have already shown a lot of love for the anniversary of Rocka Rolla, and K.K. said he wanted to do something extra to join the celebration. He also said he could see this new version becoming a fan favorite at KK’s Priest live shows.

The song is out now on Exciter Records and can be streamed on all the main music platforms. It’s a strong and honest nod to where metal began and where it’s still going.