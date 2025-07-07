Disturbed’s David Draiman Speaks After Getting Boos From Crowd at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning Final Show

Home News Leila DeJoui July 7th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Disturbed at Ozzfest

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On July 5, 2025, Black Sabbath played their last show ever. The “Back To The Beginning” concert happened at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. During the concert, Disturbed’s David Draiman went on the stage to perform and received boos from the crowd. Draiman performed as part of an all-star jam at the concert. He had performed covers of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Shot In The Dark.” While he was performing, he was backed by the current and former members of Anthrax, Megadeth, Guns N’ Roses and more.

When Draiman got on stage, he was met with boos from the crowd. Draiman, who is Jewish, has been a vocal supporter of Israel. Last year, he made comments regarding singer Roger Waters by calling him a “monster” and saying he was an “anti-Semitic to his rotten core.” He also made comments in 2022 that he would alienate people with his pro-Israel stance, according to an article by NME.

Draiman addressed the booing on his social media over the weekend. He posted on X regarding the situation. “Part of the live stream of #backtothebeginning celebrating the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. As you can see…I wasn’t ‘booed off stage’ as so many people in the press and CERTAINLY #FreePalestine crowd, would have you believe,” said Draiman. “Yes, there were a few boos when I walked out, but I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew hating morons deter that. It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait, and inciting hatred of Jews.”