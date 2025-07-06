Besphrenz Releases “Yeah” Featuring Anthony Green and Keith Goodwin, Announces New Album Bert For October 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 6th, 2025 - 10:10 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Philly-born bedroom pop pioneers Besphrenz (pronounced Best Friends) have released a new single titled “yeah” alongside an interesting music video. However, they are not alone for this single. Besphrenz is joined by Anthony Green (Circa Survive) and Keith Goodwin (Good Old War) for the newest soothing pop single, “yeah.” One of the most interesting parts of the collaboration is the fact that every member of it gets an equal amount of lyrics. Regarding his decision to join the track, Green stated, “Rob (Devious) has been an essential part of my last few records and all the stuff they work on is so inspired. I’m honored to be a part of this song.” Goodwin expressed similar praise for the group, saying, “I’m always down to make music with Besphrenz. They have created a very free flowing creative space where all ideas are heard and welcomed. ‘yeah’ is cool to me because it reminds me of ‘Scenerio’ in that everyone in this group of friends gets a verse.”

The “yeah” music video only adds to the overall sound since it features hypnotic visuals that leave the viewer increasingly more curious. The entire music video is an homage to the band’s backyard-built roots whilst also expressing that the band has seemingly outgrown ‘The Shed.’ It also emphasizes the respect between each member of the collaboration as they are shown taking turns singing their verses and passing the microphone.

“yeah” is only the beginning of Besphrenz’s new era since they will also be releasing their debut album titled bert on October 24. bert is about the mundanity of life and the kind of self-reflection that leads to creation. This theme led the band’s lead vocalists, Tay Jones and C.J. Smith to name the album after their fellow band member and producer, Robert Deckhart or rather Rob Devious. The tracklist for bert can be viewed below.

bert Tracklist: