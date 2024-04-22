Anthony Green Announces New Album Doom Spun For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Megadeath”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 5:48 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

According to brooklynvegan.com, L.S. Dunes’s Anthony Green has announced a followup, sequel and companion album to 2022’s Boom. Done titled Doom. Spun. The album will be released on June 26 through Born Losers Records. The first single from Doom. Spun is “Megadeath,” which is a sludgy, slow-burning dirge that opens with some stage banter from Green. The tune ends with studio footage of the song’s audience backup vocals.

While talking about his new song and album, Green said: ” The album is a collection of experimentation and collaboration, like a collage of moments from my life since Boom. Done. was released. I began building the record using some of the songs that didn’t fit on Boom. Done., ‘Megadeath’ is a song that I have been working on for the past few years. The first week of the tour, I was workshopping a solo arrangement that really seemed to be connecting with the audience.”

The artist adds: “When I played my hometown of Philly, we had the chance to record the version at the World Cafe Live studio and had members of the audience sing backup vocals on it. Being able to record this song while on tour and with people who were attending my shows was a truly unique experience. I am excited that the essence of these experiences is captured in the heart of this song.”

