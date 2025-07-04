LL Cool J Drops From Philly 4th of July Concert “I’m Not Gonna Cross A Picket Line”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 4th, 2025 - 11:29 PM

For Fourth of July celebrations, WAWA was hosting their annual Welcome America Concert. As the headliner, the concert had the rapper, LL Cool J lined up. However, the rapper had recently dropped out from the lineup, refusing to cross a picket line, according to an article by Stereogum. To address the situation, LL Cool J posted a video on his Instagram. “I never ever want to disappoint my fans and especially in Philadelphia,” said LL Cool J in the video. “Y’all mean too much to me, but there’s absolutely no way that I could perform, cross a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage…I’m going to be in town, y’all, but I’m just letting you know, I’m not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting.”

Recently in Philadelphia, the blue-collar workers are on strike for better pay. District Council 33, Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar union, includes the sanitation workers. Currently, the residential trash collection has been put on pause. The president for District Council 33, Greg Boulware, had put out a statement regarding the rapper dropping out of the lineup. “His support underscores the significance of the labor movement and its ongoing fight for justice and equity,” said Boulware. “We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere.” Even the mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker put out a statement and said she had spoken with LL Cool J personally about his decision. “I respect his decision, and understand his desire to see the city unified,” said Perker. “He is always welcome in Philadelphia.