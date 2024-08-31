LL Cool J Teams Up Eminem On Collaborative New single “Murdergram Deux”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 31st, 2024 - 5:13 PM

As LL Cool J prepares for the release of The Force, his first new album in 11 years, the rapper and old school rap legend teams up with fellow old school rap legend and vocal LL Cool J fan, Eminem in their first-ever collaboration “Murdergram Deux”.

Produced by Eminem and Q-Tip, the song is explicitly positioned as a sequel to “Murdergram” this rap collab takes a horrorcore approach to this fast-rhyming work out between the two rappers as LL and Eminem take turns demonstrating their talents over the jittery beat. LL starts off with an old-school East-Coast rap delivery, simple and effective. Eminem comes in with his trademark fast pace rhymes and homophones, hitting every punchline in each verse. The chorus then sees the two rappers singing over a hardcore rap bass line before the resuming the rapid interchange between LL and Eminem. At the very end, Eminem quotes LL’s old song “Going Back To Cali” complete with the memorable opening record scratch as it closes the song with a nod to LL’s beginnings.