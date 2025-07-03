4 Dead & 14 Injured During Shooting At Mello Buckzz’s Record Release Party In Chicago

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2025 - 1:23 PM

According to stereogum.com, on July 2, a mass shooting outside a Chicago nightclub left four people dead and 14 more injured, NBC Chicago reports. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. outside Artis Lounge in the River North neighborhood, where rapper Mello Buckzz was hosting an album release party. According to police, a person opened fire on the crowd outside the venue from a dark-colored vehicle as it drove by.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene and the dead tool reportedly includes a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, a 25-year-old man shot in the head and two women shot in the chest. The boyfriend and best friend of Mello Buckzz were reportedly among those who died. Three more women are in critical condition and zero suspects have been taken into custody yet.

On another note, Hush, the club that formerly occupied Artis’ location at 311 W. Chicago Ave., was declared a “public safety threat” by Chicago police and shut down after a shooting back in 2022.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi