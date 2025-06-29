Six Feet Under Announce Fall 2025 ‘Midnight In Hell’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz June 29th, 2025 - 10:29 PM

Six Feet Under is hitting the road this fall for their Midnight In Hell tour, bringing their signature heavy sound to cities across the U.S. The tour kicks off on September 20 in Indianapolis and runs through October 25, ending in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Along the way, they’ll be making a stop at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@wretchednc)

Joining them on the road are Exhorder, Wretched and Incite, making for a stacked lineup that fans of heavy music won’t want to miss. Frontman Chris Barnes says the band is ready to deliver something special this time around. “We’ll be dusting off some classic songs and playing a few we’ve never performed live before, including ‘The Noose,’” he shared. “I’m excited to keep the mayhem going.”

The tour comes on the heels of the band’s most recent album Killing For Revenge, which dropped last year. The record earned spots on several Billboard charts and reminded fans why Six Feet Under remains a staple in the death metal scene. With Barnes at the helm and a solid lineup behind him, the band is still going strong nearly three decades in.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP upgrades also available for fans looking to get a little closer to the beautiful chaos. If you’re into heavy riffs, guttural vocals and looking for a great show, you won’t want to miss this tour!

SIX FEET UNDER w/ Exhorder, Wretched, Incite:

9/20/2025 Heavy Hell – Indianapolis, IN **

9/21/2025 The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

9/22/2025 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

9/23/2025 Chapel Of Bones – Raleigh, NC

9/25/2025 Conduit – Orlando, FL

9/26/2025 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

9/27/2025 Club LA – Destin, FL

9/28/2025 Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

9/29/2025 Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

9/30/2025 Jake’s – Lubbock, TX

10/02/2025 The Rock – Tucson, AZ

10/03/2025 House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

10/04/2025 Humdinger – San Luis Obispo, CA

10/05/2025 Aftershock – Sacramento, CA **

10/07/2025 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

10/09/2025 Ray’s Golden Lion – Richland, WA

10/10/2025 Nova PDX – Portland, OR

10/11/2025 The Shredder – Boise, ID

10/13/2025 The Oriental Theatre – Denver, CO

10/15/2025 The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK

10/16/2025 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

10/17/2025 The Canopy Club – Urbana, IL

10/18/2025 Avondale – Chicago, IL

10/19/2025 Venue Event Center – Cadillac, MI

10/20/2025 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

10/21/2025 Rec Room – Buffalo, NY

10/22/2025 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT

10/23/2025 Brooklyn Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

10/24/2025 Broken Goblet – Bensalem, PA

10/25/2025 Preserving Underground – New Kensington, PA

** SIX FEET UNDER only