Six Feet Under Announce New Album Killing For Revenge For May 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Know-Nothing Ingrate”

Florida death metal giants Six Feet Under have announced their new album Killing For Revenge which is slated for release on May 10th through Metal Blade Records.

From the opening moments of the first single, “Know-Nothing Ingrate”, which kicks off the record, its immediately clear that Six Feet Under focused their energies into something brutal, lyrically visceral, and musically dazzling as one would hope for from the ground-breaking Tampa-bred death metal. Killing For Revenge a gnarly beast of a record that’s not for the faint of heart, dishes up a nightmare-inducing imagery courtesy of frontman Chris Barnes via his trademark guttural vocals.

The songs on Killing For Revenge dive headfirst into subjects that are as taboo as they are vile and graphic. Something you might expect from a Barnes/Owen project. After all, these two men were the vital cogs of the legendary death metal band Cannibal Corpse.

In preparation for the new album, the band have decided to share their lead single “Know-Nothing Ingrate”. In describing the song, guitarist Jack Owen has gone to described the single:

“The music was written early in the writing process. Wanting to keep the aggression of a prior Six Feet Under song like ‘Amputator’, I wrote music in the style of early Dark Angel or Kreator, who always had cool driving drumbeats.

After coming up with ‘Know-Nothing Ingrate, the lyrics wrote themselves. It’s basically about online trolls who voice their uneducated and unnecessarily spiteful review of any artist’s output.”

Six Feet Under, Killing For Revenge will release on May 10th on Metalblade Records.

Killing For Revenge Tracklisting:

Know-Nothing Ingrate Accomplice to Evil Deeds Ascension When the Moon Goes Down in Blood Hostility Against Mankind Compulsive Fit of Carnage Neanderthal (Guest Lead Guitar Solo – Jason Suecof) Judgement Day Bestial Savagery Mass Casualty Murdercide Spoils of War Hair of the Dog (Nazareth Cover – CD + Digital Only)

Watch the lyric video for Six Feet Under’s “Know-Nothing Ingrate” Below: