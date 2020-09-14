Six Feet Under Releases Brutal New Dirge “Zodiac”

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 14th, 2020 - 7:24 PM

Death Metal act Six Feet Under have released “Zodiac,” the second single from their upcoming album Nightmares of the Decomposed. The full album is due on October 2 via Metal Blade Records.

“Zodiac” features some chugging guitars and sharply barked vocals. It’s slower compared to the breakneck pace set by the kick drumming in the lead single, “Amputator,” but the riff is still plenty heavy. Between the pace and the vocal delivery, the song offers a unique studio performance.

It was released with a lyric video that shows grayscale animation of a man watching static on a TV, another man pointing a gun (along with a lot of symbols of gun sights) and a man preparing to stab a skeleton/effigy. The lyrics don’t specifically tie it to the Zodiac Killer other than the title, instead opting for disturbing lines like “Bleeding bodies weak from stagnation/Complacent with indignation/A testament to the ignorance/The life washed out of your minds/Way long back.”

Six Feet Under formed in 1993 when founding Massacre members Terry Butler (also previously the bassist for Death) and Allen West (also previously the guitarist for Obituary) joined Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes and drummer Greg Gall. The band is known for Barnes’ distinct style of death growls ever since he left Cannibal Corpse in 1995 and Six Feet Under released their debut album, Haunted. Since then, the band has released sixteen studio albums, with Nightmares of the Decomposed being the seventeenth. Their last album was Torment in 2017.

Barnes commented on the album process with the band’s new guitarist, “Working again after 25 years writing an album with my old band mate from Cannibal Corpse, Jack Owen, was like coming home…To a room full of dead bodies. Jack’s writing and riff work on this album gave me the fuel to write some disturbing lyrics and really set my creative mind on fire.”

Physical copies of Nightmares of the Decomposed are available for pre-order in nine different styles:

– jewelcase-CD

– digipak-CD (EU exclusive)

– ltd. box set (incl. digipak CD, bonus CD, flag, face mask)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– dark viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– blood red / white marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– bloody pale skin marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– clear red / blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive)