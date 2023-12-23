Ryan Gosling Teams Up With Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt To Release Ken The EP

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 23rd, 2023 - 5:17 PM

Ready for more Barbie content, this Christmas? Because Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt sure are ready to leave it under your tree. The EP is available on any music platform. The full tracklist is down below.

Barbie (2023) is a movie that topped the box office this past summer. The songs created for the film also followed that behavior trend. Singles like “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and “Pink” by Lizzo topped the Billboard charts. However, one more song, “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, was high in the charts and stayed as a trending sound on TikTok. Now avid fans of the song will be able to hear three new versions of the record breaker. The new EP features three different versions of the song, as well as the tried and true original.

Ryan Gosling, our resident Ken, is known for his roles in films such as “The Notebook,” “La La Land,” and “Blade Runner 2049”. His performance in Barbie of his song was absolutely phenomenal and a must-see.

According to a press release, “Ryan Gosling has officially shared Ken The EP, featuring three new versions of his GRAMMY-nominated standout track, “I’m Just Ken,” from the 11x GRAMMY-nominated BARBIE THE ALBUM. Released just in time for the holidays, listen to the “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” version HERE and watch the official performance video featuring original footage of Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt HERE. Additional Ken, The EP renditions of “I’m Just Ken”, include the stripped In My Feelings Acoustic, electric Purple Disco Machine Remix, and show-stopping original.”

KEN THE EP TRACKLIST