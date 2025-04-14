Mac Sabbath Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 6:02 PM

Today, Mac Sabbath has announced a Spring 2025 U.S, tour, which kicks off on April 18, in Dallas and runs through a May 10 in Chicago. The upcoming tour will also be with stopping in Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tickets for select shows are available through Ticketmaster, while other dates can be purchased through the venue links on Mac Sabbath’s official website. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates on StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

According to consequence.net, the outing will feature support from veteran punk bands The Dickies and Guttermouth on select shows, along with experimental rockers Flummox on most dates. Mac Sabbath, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band, will be performing fun parodies of Black Sabbath tunes with the lyrics changed to reflect fast-food themes.

The band‘s songs include “Sweet Beef” (instead of “Sweet Leaf,”) “Frying Pan” (“Iron Man,”) and “Pair-a-Buns” (“Paranoid.”) Mac Sabbath has also put similar twists on songs by KISS, Motörhead and other bands.

Mac Sabbath Tour Dates

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA – My Slutty Valentine Festival

4/18 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers *

4/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

4/20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger *

4/22 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar *

4/24 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues *

4/25 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay Canteen #

4/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft w/Flummox

4/27 – Charlotte, NC Underground at The Fillmore #

4/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille #

5/1 – NYC, NY – Le Poisson Rouge ^

5/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl ^

5/3 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault ^

5/4 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse FTC ^

5/6 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works ^

5/7 – Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom ^

5/8 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch

5/9 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at The Intersection ^

5/10 – Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club ^

* = w. Guttermouth and Flummox

^ = w/ The Dickies and Flummox

# = w/ Flummox

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado