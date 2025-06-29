Gary Numan Joined By Raven & Persia Numan For “Nothing’s What It Seems” & “My Name Is Ruin” During Glastonbury Set

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 29th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

Electronic pop pioneer Gary Numan performed at Glastonbury on June 28 and was joined by his two daughters, Raven and Persia. The singer dressed in all-black and wore his iconic heavy black eyeliner whilst he took to the stage to perform some of his classics. He was accompanied by his bald-headed band dressed in cult-like sarongs whilst they jammed out. His setlist included “Halo,” “The Chosen,” “Metal,” “M.E.,” “Pure Play,” “Cars,” “Haunted,” “Down In The Park,” “Nothing’s What It Seems,” “My Name Is Ruin,” “A Prayer For The Unborn Play” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” The diverse catalog allowed Numan to put his entire heart on display.

Additionally, he was joined by his two equally gothic daughters, Raven and Persia. According to Mojo, Gary Numan seemed “touched by the warm response he [got]” when his daughters performed with him. Raven joined her father to perform one of her upcoming songs, “Nothing’s What It Seems” and shared a clip of the performance in a recent Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote, “No big deal but I just played a song (I wrote 3 years ago) at Glastonbury. Thank you so much for such an incredible opportunity ❤️‍ currently the happiest person on the planet, I love you dad :)” Raven started her music career in 2024 and has since officially released six songs that follow in the same realm of her dad. He was then joined by his other daughter, Persia who performed “My Name Is Ruin” from his 2017 album, Savage (Songs From a Broken World). Persia was featured in the original music video for “My Name Is Ruin” and even contributed to some of the vocals. Ultimately the Numan family left many fans wanting to see more of them.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat