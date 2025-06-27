Wavves Releases New Music Video For “Way Down”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 27th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

On June 27, 2025, the rock band, Wavves, has released a music video for their song “Way Down.” Their song was produced by the well-known musician, Travis Barker. Their songs are loud and confident, which brings back the alt-rock anthems that everyone knows and loves. Their songs from Spun leans into the band’s melodic instincts and delivers a full track list, enticing the fans with their catchy hooks and choruses that beg to be blasted. Throughout their career, Wavves sound has now evolved since their start. They have grown as a band and they are also anticipated to headline a North American tour. Their tour will have support from Beach Goons and additional support from Death Lens and Chokecherry on other selected dates.

Watch the new video for “Way Down.”

From the jump, their new music video is a little bit on the horror side. While they introduce the band and the title of the song during the first scene, there is a character whose face is covered in bandages. Mainly around the mouth and a little bit around the head, there are blood stains on the bandage. In the beginning of the video, the bandaged character is being fed by a shirtless, muscular character. Throughout the video, the characters are together the entire time. They are either in the front yard of a house or hanging out together by a pool. The muscular character seems to be training the bandaged man even though he is in a wheelchair.