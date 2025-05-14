Wavves Shares Fuzzy New Single “Spun”

American rock band, Wavves, released their new single “Spun” yesterday from their upcoming album, also titled Spun. The new album is expected to consist of the band’s most notable style, pop-punk harmonies that are accompanied by distorted “fuzzy” textured guitar sounds.
Alongside the release of “Spun” and the announcement of the band’s new upcoming album, Wavves has also announced they are embarking on a tour around North America this summer. The tour will kick off in Santa Cruz, CA on June 24, 2025 and will end back in California in Los Angeles on July 25, 2025. The band will perform in 25 different cities across the nation.
The new single “Spun” is about an emotional breakup, highlighting the stages of distancing oneself from a relationship that is longer, as well as the phases of regret and bitterness towards the time spent together.
The lyrics at the end of the song, “never mind, it’s alright, ’cause the sun shines in my room” indicate the state of realization that they are better off without each other and are going to be more than fine on their own. It continues, “there’s no loving you, there’s no love in you and that’s just the truth,” emphasizes the beginning of moving on and accepting the ending of a relationship and the love that was once there.
Spun was developed in band member Nathan Williams’ “hideaway,” the shed behind his parent’s house. Williams has attributed many of the creation of his early music to be made in that shed, making it a notable place for Williams to find artistic inspiration. The album is expected to be released on June 27, 2025, along with the band’s launch of their North American headline tour that same month.
The release of “Spun” comes after the band’s release of their song produced by Travis Barker, “Goner” released on March 31, 2025.
Tour Dates
06/24/2025 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium
06/25/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
06/27/2025 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
06/28/2025 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
06/29/2025 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
07/2/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
07/3/2025 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
07/5/2025 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
07/6/2025 – Detroit, MI – El Club
07/8/2025 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
07/9/2025 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
07/10/2025 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
07/11/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
07/12/2025 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
07/13/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
07/15/2025 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
07/16/2025 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
07/17/2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
07/18/2025 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
07/19/2025 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
07/21/2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister
07/22/2025 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
07/23/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
07/24/2025 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
07/25/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
Photo Credit: Colin King