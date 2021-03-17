The Orb’s Alex Paterson Founds New Label Orbscure Recordings, Announces New Project with Andy Falconer Called Sedibus and Announces Label’s First Release

Home News Adam Benavides March 17th, 2021 - 8:59 PM

The Orb founder Alex Paterson has revealed three new projects for 2021 including the launch of his brand new record label Orbscure Recordings and the first release on the label from Sedibus, which features Paterson with collaborator Andy Falconer. Additionally, the multi-talented artist announced the upcoming release of his biography entitled ‘Babble on an’ Ting: Alex Paterson’s Incredible Journey Beyond the Ultraworld with The Orb.

Ahead of their upcoming album release, Sedibus has released the track and corresponding video for “Toi 1338b.” The track appears on the album The Heavens, which is set for release later this year on May 28. The track opens up with eerie, pulsating techno synths before picking up pace with a steady drumbeat and background vocals. The video matches the trance-inducing rhythms and sensibility as various colorful imagery and collages unfold on the screen. Longtime fans of Paterson will be excited by the release and will certainly look forward to the full album from Sedibus later this year.

Discussing the new album, Falconer says The Heavens honors the two artists’ collective roots while bringing them to new artistic expressions. Organic in feel and clearly referencing our shared roots, ‘The Heavens’ is an immersive journey of ambient electronica which not only references a source, but the distance traveled from that point of origin to something new,” explains Falconer.

According to a press release, “Orbscure Recordings is a new vehicle for Paterson’s impressive quantity of output in different groups which runs parallel to his continued music within The Orb.” The label was established under the Cooking Vinyl umbrella and will also be an outlet for new music from artists from around the world. As for the name of the label, Paterson says it’s an homage to Eno. “The name is a play on the Obscure label Eno set up on Editions EG in the 1970s,” explains the artist.

“Orbs Cure. Clever parrot-Orbscure! Orbscure! Orbs Cure for all ills. Orbs Cure made 2 chill.” Paterson’s new biography is currently available for pre-order online.