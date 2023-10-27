mxdwn Premiere: King Falcon Shares Electrifying New Single “Everybody’s Down”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 27th, 2023 - 6:00 AM

NYC-based indie rock band King Falcon have debuted a brand new single entitled “Everybody’s Down.” The song blends multiple eras and subgenres of rock together to create an upbeat, danceable and overall delightful take on modern rock with pop sensibilities.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, the band offered, “New York is a fast-paced, no-nonsense city, and our music is the same way. We wanted the album to have lots of musicality and tight riffs, but we also had to make sure that the melody and the lyrics were in the driver’s seat. We wrote something like 50 songs before we settled on these eleven. There was a time not long ago where all of us in the band were just weird, misfit kids looking for a place. This album is our story and our voice, and we hope that other people will hear the music and identify with it.”

The new track “Everybody’s Down” marks the band’s latest single from their debut self-titled album, King Falcon, which arrives today via Mascot Records. The group had previously released four other singles including “When The Party’s Over,” “Ready Set Go,” “Cadillac” and “Rabbit Gets The Gun.” King Falcon openly and proudly wears their sonic influences on their sleeves ranging from The Killers, The Strokes, Royal Blood, Jack White, Black Keys and Cage The Elephant.

Lyrically, the album revolves around feeling like an outcast, growing as a person and daring to dream about living in a rock and roll fantasy. Frontman Michael Rubin knows this feeling very well, having had an addiction to playing Guitar Hero as a child before eventually enrolling in School Of Rock and learning to play guitar. Now, it seems that dream is becoming a reality. King Falcon is set to tour the U.S. this fall alongside Saving Abel visiting New Hampshire, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Arizona, Nevada, California, Oregon, Iowa and Illinois.

