Seismic Dance Event Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Underworld, Four Tet, Gorgon City & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 2:39 PM

Today, Seismic Dance Event has revealed the highly anticipated phase one lineup for its 8.0 edition, which will be taking place on November 14–16 at Austin’s acclaimed The Concourse Project. Renowned as the South’s premier house and techno festival, Seismic returns with another world-class lineup by bringing together global icons, boundary-pushing sounds and a devoted underground community for a weekend of pure sonic immersion. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year’s lineup delivers a bold fusion of legacy acts, tastemakers, and rising stars. At the top of the bill are legendary UK duo Underworld, experimental luminary Four Tet, techno trailblazer Charlotte De Witte, Grammy-nominated act Elderbrook (DJ Set) and viral Brazilian phenom Mochakk. They will be joined by melodic house visionary Lane 8, UK powerhouses Gorgon City and festival mainstay Duke Dumont.

The lineup expands with high-octane sets from global underground talent like Enrico Sangiuliano, electrifying selector Lilly Palmer, peak-hour expert Eli Brown, melodic favorite Cassian, the high bpm styles of KETTAMA and industrial techno duo X CLUB. Adding fresh energy to the weekend are international talents including UK rave favorite Ben Hemsley, eclectic Italian DJ and producer GENESI, Portuguese standout Mari Ferrari, fast-rising Brazilian Afro-House focused artist Maz, and Germany’s old school rave inspired Somewhen.

Seismic’s home base, The Concourse Project, is an independently operated and large-scale venue that is recognized globally for its hybrid indoor-outdoor layout, state-of-the-art sound and festival-grade staging. Since opening in 2021, the venue has become a destination for electronic music lovers around the globe by earning repeated recognition on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs list, ranked at the number four club in the U.S. and number 27 globally.