Cut Copy Announce New Album Moments For September 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “When This Is Over”

June 24th, 2025

Today, Australian electronic icons Cut Copy has announced that their seventh studio album, Moments, is set for release on September 5, through via Cutters Records / The Orchard. Exuding emotion from start to finish, the album is a homecoming for the ages, a series of sonic vignettes and moments in time, shaped by a free-wheeling, anything-goes approach to the music-making.

Resultantly, the record expertly traverses electronic to synth pop, crossing trip-hop and rock sensibilities between, all threaded together by a simple, collective desire to try and make sense of life’s ups and downs. Following a period of big life changes, personally and for those around them, the band were compelled to craft a space for escape within the record; on the dancefloor, in a festival crowd, or within the headphones at home.

The news arrives alongside the new singlem “When This Is Over.” The track contrasts between electronic and “real life” sounds, framed by organic grooves orchestrated by electric drums, bouncing synths and more expansive vectors. As glimmers of electric guitar weave in, a thumping choral bridge soon expels into an out-of-body instrumental breakdown, which is a surefire live highlight for future sets. Driving the bridge is a children’s choir from Candlebark School in Romsey VIC, conducted by Georgia Brook and recorded by James Cecil, a member of Architecture in Helsinki.

Also, the band has announced a string of long-awaited live sets that will be kicking off on November 10, in Seattle. The tour will hit major markets including Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, before concluding in Miami on November 25. Artist presale begins June 25, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by venue/promoter presale at 10 a.m. local time on June 26 and Spotify presale at 12 p.m. local. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. local time on June 27. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Cut Copy Tour Dates

9/10 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

9/11 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

9/13 – The Recency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

9/14 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

9/16 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX

9/18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

9/19 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

9/20 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

9/21 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

9/22 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

9/ 23 – Ramova Theater – Chicago, IL

9/25 – ZeyZey (Zaku Stage) – Miami, FL

Moments Track List

Solid Belong To You Still See Love When This Is Over Children of Fairlight Moments Gravity More Alive Find A Place Among The Stars

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang