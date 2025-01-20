Ethel Cain Responds to Backlash From Conservatives Over Her Controversial #KillMoreCEOs Post

Home News Lauren Rettig January 20th, 2025 - 3:55 PM

Stereogum reports that Ethel Cain’s recent post urging people to #KillMoreCEOs following the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson resulted in negative coverage from Fox News and other conservative outlets. In a new Tumblr post, Cain, also known as Hayden Anhedönia, shared a response to that coverage.

In her new post, Cain argues that neither the corrupt healthcare system nor climate change is “a red vs. blue issue.” She writes, “Remember when country music, the genre currently associated the heaviest with the most conservative faction of America, used to be staunchly anti-government and about sticking it to the man? Remember when the coal miners, grandfathers to the ‘Trump-er hillbillies’ of Appalachia that everyone loves to write off as ignorant, fought tooth and nail for unionization because the companies that were built off their labor didn’t give a shit if they lived or died? Since when has ‘upholding traditional values’ gone hand-in-hand with…defending lawmakers and oil tycoons.” She concludes, “The men in charge better hope they can keep their digital smokescreens running as long as they can because the moment the rednecks and the hippies lay down their swords long enough to realize they have the same enemy, all hell is gonna break loose.”

Here’s the post in full:

Since debuting with her gothic folk phenomenon album Preacher’s Daughter in 2022, Ethel Cain has gone on several tours to promote her music, as well as performing at music festivals that resulted in hundreds of thousands of fans flooding her Spotify account with millions of streams. While Cain is known for her deep connection to the “Southern gothic” aesthetic, she is also known for breaking boundaries and making moves that leaves other people confused – and sometimes angered – by her actions.