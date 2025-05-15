Chris Brown Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a Producer In The Head With a Tequila Bottle

Home News Leila DeJoui May 15th, 2025 - 6:27 PM

Grammy-award winning R&B artist Chris Brown was taken into custody in Manchester, England. He was taken into custody over suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, according to an article by Consequence The alleged attack happened at a nightclub, TAPE, in February of 2023. The R&B singer struck the music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle of tequila. Diaw then filed a lawsuit against Brown, which claims the singer allegedly “beat him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. Then the singer allegedly proceeded to “ruthlessly stomp” on the producer. Diaw claims he “suffered severe and lasting injuries,” including lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.

Around the time this had happened, Diaw claims that he assumed that Brown was approaching him at first to hug him, but was allegedly beaten by him instead. The singer allegedly left the producer unconscious and Diaw claims the police in London allegedly have footage of the incident.

Brown and Diaw have allegedly known each other for about seven years and were allegedly hospitalized due to the injuries. The alleged injuries Diaw received were alleged cuts on his head and torn ligaments in his leg. Diaw had also allegedly suffered from emotional distress and trauma from the attack. Unfortunately for Brown, this is not the first time he has experienced alleged felony charges against him. In 2017, there was also another alleged felony charge in Tampa, Florida for an alleged brawl at a nightclub.