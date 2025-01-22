Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros. Discovery For $500 Million Dollars After Releasing Documentary Featuring Accusations of Alleged Sexual Assault

Home News Michelle Grisales January 22nd, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Singer and songwriter, Chris Brown is suing Warner Bros. for $500 million due to the allegations of sexual assault in the documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, according to NME. It was released in October of last year and was created by the same production that exposed Nickelodeon’s harmful working environment during the 90s in the documentary, Quiet On Set.

Prior to its release, the documentary was depicted to explore Brown’s “years of alleged offstage aggression, including intimate-partner violence, assault charges and even sexual assault allegations.” A woman who chose to go by Jane Doe, claimed in the documentary that he allegedly drugged and assaulted her in 2020 at a yacht party hosted by Diddy.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brown’s legal team accuses Warner Bros. Discovery and production company, Ample Entertainment of “promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment.” Despite “knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalistic principles.”

Rolling Stone reported the case reads, “To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth. They did so after being provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partners violence and aggressor herself.”

The case continued by emphasizing the fact that Brown has not been found guilty of any sex related crime yet this documentary “states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

The case also references the Jane Doe lawsuit filed nearly three years ago in 2022 that was dismissed and led to the withdrawal of her attorney. There is also mention of alleged violent and erratic behavior from Jane Doe in a former relationship that the case notes should have “raised red flags” for journalists.

His lawyer, Levi McCathern stated, “this case is about protecting the truth.” He continued by accusing journalists of going against their code of ethics by spreading disinformation. “Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists,” McCathern said.