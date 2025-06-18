Warped Tour Announces Return in 2026

Home News Michelle Grisales June 18th, 2025 - 9:02 PM

After celebrating a milestone of 30 years and reviving their iconic traveling festival after remaining dormant for six years, the Warped Tour will return the following year in 2026, Brooklyn Vegan reported.

Organizers confirmed that the next Washington DC edition will take place on June 13th and 14th in 2026, at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus. Presale tickets for the event will be available starting Friday, June 20th.

The DC stop just wrapped up this past weekend from June 14th to 15th, reigniting excitement for the music festival that originally ran from 1995 to 2019. The confirmation of a 2026 event signals strong momentum and hope for a permanent return of the brand’s revival.

At the time of the tour’s announcement of the cancellation, the founder revealed the reasoning was not due to financial reasons but rather a lack of community and certain conflicts with the band’s part of the tour.

Still ahead in 2025 are two more highly anticipated Warped Tour stops in Long Beach, California, from July 26th to 27th at the Shoreline Waterfront, and Orlando, Florida, set for November 15th to 16th at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

The Long Beach lineup is packed with fan favorites including A Day to Remember, Better Lovers, Ice-T and Body Count, Cobra Starship, Dropkick Murphys, Fishbone, The All-American Rejects, The Interrupters, Silverstein, Pennywise and many more.

Orlando’s artists are equally as stacked, with appearances from All Time Low, Angel Du$t, Boys Like Girls, Machine Gun Kelly, Yellowcard, The Wonder Years, Thursday, Senses Fail and Gym Class Heroes, among others.

Full details and ticket info are available on the official Warped Tour website.