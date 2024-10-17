Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary Shows In Three Cities Next Year

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 5:31 PM

The Vans Warped Tour, recognized as one of the most successful and longest-running festivals of its kind, is making a triumphant return in 2025 by marking its 30 anniversary and catalyzing the platform for the future. Featuring three festivals in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL, Vans Warped Tour 2025 makes its return in partnership with Insomniac, which is the experience creators behind some of the world’s largest music festivals and live events use to revive the magic for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

After concluding its final cross-country tour in 2018 and hosting a memorable 25 anniversary event, the iconic festival will have a continued focus on community and nurturing the next generation of artists, musicians and skateboarders. Each stop showcases 70 to 100 bands that reflects a wide range of genres including but not limited to rock, punk rock, alternative, pop punk, emo and more.

The return of Vans Warped Tour will combine beloved festival favorites from the last 30 years of Warped Tour as well as a diverse lineup of newer acts. Vans Warped Tour has always been committed to accessible pricing and the 2025 return is no exception, with full weekend passes starting at an all-inclusive price of $149.98 that available for presale beginning October 24, at 9 a.m. PT – 12 p.m. ET at www.vanswarpedtour.com.

In the following statement, Kevin Lyman, Founder of Warped Tour says: “People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered. We’ve seen how music continues to unite and inspire, and this return isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed. Insomniac is a company I’ve always admired, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, I couldn’t say no. I thought, why the hell not? Let’s dive in and make this happen!”