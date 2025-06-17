mxdwn Music

Leon Bridges Officially Releases “Hold On”

June 17th, 2025 - 3:35 AM

Leon Bridges is officially releasing “Hold On,” a soulful track that’s been close to his heart since the very beginning of his career. Out today, June 13th, the song arrives just ahead of the 10-year anniversary of Coming Home, the album that first introduced Bridges’ timeless sound to the world.

“Hold On” is a warm ballad that feels like it could’ve been pulled straight from the Coming Home sessions. Built around soft guitar, gentle organ, and Leon’s signature smooth vocals, the song is about love, patience and sticking it out when things get tough. It’s simple in the best way and is honest, intimate and full of heart.

“This one’s been with me since day one,” Bridges shared. “I used to play it in little clubs before anyone knew who I was. It’s got that same soul I started with, and putting it out now just feels right. Like coming home all over again.”

Fans of Leon Bridges will recognize the classic soulfulness that made him a household name, but “Hold On” also offers a deeper look into his journey as an artist. Its release feels like a heartfelt nod to his roots while showing how far he’s come in the past decade. As Bridges reflects on his growth and artistry, this track acts as both a celebration and a reminder of the enduring power of simplicity in music. With its timeless vibe and personal backstory, “Hold On” is bound to resonate with listeners old and new, bridging the gap between nostalgia and evolution in his career.

