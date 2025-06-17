Leon Bridges Officially Releases “Hold On”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 17th, 2025 - 3:35 AM

Leon Bridges is officially releasing “Hold On,” a soulful track that’s been close to his heart since the very beginning of his career. Out today, June 13th, the song arrives just ahead of the 10-year anniversary of Coming Home, the album that first introduced Bridges’ timeless sound to the world.

“Hold On” is a warm ballad that feels like it could’ve been pulled straight from the Coming Home sessions. Built around soft guitar, gentle organ, and Leon’s signature smooth vocals, the song is about love, patience and sticking it out when things get tough. It’s simple in the best way and is honest, intimate and full of heart.