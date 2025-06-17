From Ashes To New Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz June 17th, 2025 - 1:01 AM

From Ashes to New are heading back on the road this fall for their New Disease Tour, a 28-date run that kicks off September 20 in St. Louis. The tour will take them across the U.S. with stops in cities like Dallas, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and Boston, wrapping up November 14 in Fort Lauderdale.

The band has been riding a strong wave of momentum after their Blackout album, which featured the hit single “Barely Breathing” with Chrissy from Against the Current. Over the last two years, they’ve played major festivals, toured with big names like Shinedown and Motionless In White, and racked up more than 120 million streams. Rather than slowing down, they rushed directly into the studio at the end of 2024 and worked through a few false starts before landing on a new sound for their upcoming album.

“This tour with Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, and Not Enough Space is going to be a lot of fun,” said frontman Matt Brandyberry. “We might even try out some new songs on stage.”

Tickets have been on sale since Friday, June 13 on their website so make sure to check those out!

FROM ASHES TO NEW – NEW DISEASE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Sun Sep 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Tue Sep 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Wed Sep 24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Fri Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Sep 27 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Sun Sep 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Tue Sep 30 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Wed Oct 01 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Thu Oct 02 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sat Oct 04 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sun Oct 05 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

Tue Oct 07 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Thu Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Fri Oct 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection – Elevation

Sat Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Oct 12 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Fri Oct 31 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sat Nov 01 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sun Nov 02 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Tue Nov 04 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Wed Nov 05 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Fri Nov 07 – Portland, ME – Aura

Sat Nov 08 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Sun Nov 09 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Tue Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Wed Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Fri Nov 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live