Asking Alexandria & From Ashes To New Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2025 - 2:42 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Asking Alexandria and From Ashes To New are teaming up for a U.S. tour this spring! The tour starts on April 23 in Buffalo, NY, and will make stops in eight cities before finishing in Tampa, FL, on May 14. Both bands will bring their high-energy performances to the stage, with Asking Alexandria playing their powerful rock hits and From Ashes To New adding their mix of rock, hip-hop and alternative sounds.

The tour will also feature special guests Royale Lynn and What Lies Below, giving fans even more to look forward to. Both bands will perform songs from their latest albums, as well as fan favorites that have made them popular in the rock scene.

Presale tickets for the tour were available starting February 18, with general ticket sales opening on February 21 at 10 AM local time. The tour will stop in cities like Hampton, Madison, Little Rock and Davenport, making it a great chance for fans across the U.S. to see these talented bands live. It’s bound to be an exciting rock tour that you won’t want to miss!

The members of Asking Alexandria have great experiences with performing! They have performed at the Theatre of Living Arts in 2024 and at The Belasco in the same year. Additionally, they went on tour last year in the Fall, leaving their mark on all of the cities they travelled.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA WITH FROM ASHES TO NEW 2025 TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 23 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

Thu Apr 24 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue Apr 29 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

Wed Apr 30 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Fri May 02 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Tue May 06 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sat May 10 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Wed May 14 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor