Hardcore Icons Bane Release “Boston 6:58 PM”

Isabella Bergamini June 15th, 2025 - 12:33 AM

Hardcore icons Bane have officially released their 2009 album, Boston 6:58 PM digitally on all streaming platforms for the first time. Bane originally released two EPs across the world, titled the Cities EPs in 2009, which were limited releases and never released digitally. However, after over 15 years of waiting, fans can finally enjoy the collection of six tracks on all streaming platforms. The EP includes “The Bold And The Beautiful,” “As The World Turns,” “The Guiding Light,” “Another World,” “One Life To Live” and “The Young And The Restless”. Additionally, the EP is available for pre-order on vinyl through June 20 on the band’s official store. Boston 6:58 PM can be streamed on various platforms here.

Bane has also recently released the 25th anniversary edition of their 1999 debut album, It All Comes Down To This. Although it took many years for the band to track down the album’s original tapes and transfer them, Bane is more than happy with the result. The new edition sees the album entirely remastered and remixed by the talented Brian McTernan. McTernan started his mixing in December 2023 and immediately shocked the band with his first rough sample. The album’s final mixing brought the hardcore band to tears since it brought the original back to life as it was intended. The 25th Anniversary Edition of It All Comes Down To This can be streamed on all platforms here.

Additionally, Bane will be performing multiple shows throughout the next four months in various countries. They will play multiple shows in July and August, as well as one show in September and three shows in October. The band’s final three shows for the time being will be at The FEST in Gainesville, FL.