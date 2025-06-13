Paul Weller Covers “I Started A Joke” by The Bee Gees

Home News Leila DeJoui June 13th, 2025 - 5:11 PM

Singer Paul Weller has released a cover of “I started A Joke” by the Bee Gees. The cover of the song will appear on Weller’s new album, Find El Dorado, which is set to release on July 25 of this year. The album will be released via Parlophone. The cover sounds very familiar to the original, with the guitar that is played throughout the song. In the beginning of Weller’s cover, there is a piano, which makes the song seem pretty playful. Shortly after the piano, the guitar starts playing and his vocals begin.

Listen to Weller’s cover of “I Started A Joke.”

According to an article by NME, recently, Weller has also released his rendition of “Lawdy Rolla,” which was originally by The Guerrillas. He has also made his own version of “Pinball,” which was originally by Brian Protheroe. Weller has set “I Started A Joke” to be the “centerpiece” of his upcoming album. “It’s one of those tracks that almost makes you rethink your own writing,” said Weller. “It reinforces the value of a great melody. And perhaps with someone like Robin Gibb [on lead vocals], who didn’t play any instruments, that’s doubly important. Because that – along with the words you’ve written for it – is all you can really communicate to the musicians and the arranger. So everything is hanging off that.” The new cover was also released with a visual, which is very similar to his new album cover. There is a blue background with some green as well. There are also these orange flowers which are spinning around throughout the song, like a vinyl.