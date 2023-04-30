The Chemical Brothers Release Catch New Song “All Of A Sudden”

Home News Roy Lott April 30th, 2023 - 11:52 PM

The Chemical Brothers have released their latest catchy tune “All Of A Sudden.” The song sounds like a Chemical Brothers classic with a techno beat, electro keyboard riff and a near perfect vocal sample to get the dance floor going. Give it a listen below.

“All Of A Sudden” follows “No Reason” which is the groups first release of new material since their 2021 two song EP The Darkness That You Fear. After their two visually appealing sets at Coachella, they are also set Isle of Wight Festival, and Wilderness Festival as well as other European and North American dates found on their website. The Chemical brothers are planning to release a follow up to their 2019 album, No Geography. No official release date or title has been announced.