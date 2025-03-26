Mick Fleetwood & Lindsey Buckingham Reportedly Working Together In Studio For First Time In Seven Years

Home News Michelle Grisales March 26th, 2025 - 8:37 PM

Stereogum reported that Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham have reportedly reunited in the studio for the first time in over seven years. The collaboration comes after a turbulent period for the two musicians, marked by Buckingham’s departure from the iconic band in 2018.

The firing was surrounded by controversy, with much of the discord attributed to tensions between Buckingham and fellow bandmate Stevie Nicks. Despite this, Fleetwood and Buckingham have maintained a friendship.

In a recent post on social media platform Threads, Swedish producer Carl Falk shared photos of the duo working together, sparking excitement. Falk, who has been working on an album with Fleetwood, Buckingham, and Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, described the moment as “slightly unreal,” highlighting Buckingham’s “genuine happiness” for Fleetwood’s solo project. Falk also mentioned that Buckingham had offered to play guitar and sing on the album.

The photos shared by Falk included images of Buckingham tuning a guitar and a group shot featuring both Fleetwood and Granduciel. Falk’s enthusiasm was evident in his captions, referring to Buckingham as a “flawless guitar player” and expressing anticipation for the completion of the album.

While there has been no official word on a release date, the collaboration between Fleetwood and Buckingham seems to be a promising step toward a new chapter in their musical journeys. Despite the collaboration, fans should steer from getting their hopes up of a potential reunion. Nicks has repeatedly stated in the past that without Christine McVie, former vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac who passed away in November of 2022, there would be no chance of putting the band back together.